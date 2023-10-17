Two women hospitalized in UK after XL bully attack

Two women were taken to the hospital after being mauled by a dog suspected of being an XL bully. The incident happened on Thursday in Baddeley Green, Stoke-on-Trent, England. Emergency services were called to the scene at around 11.40 am. Officers contained the dog, which will be put down. The incident comes as the UK government is considering banning XL bullies in response to a series of attacks, some of which have been fatal. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that he will outlaw XL bullies under the Dangerous Dogs Act with measures in place by the end of the year. XL bullies are not recognized as a specific breed by the Kennel Club and there are concerns that any attempt to ban them may not be practical as it could mean that other kinds of dogs are also banned. Campaigners are calling for an overhaul of the existing legislation, so it focuses on the behaviour of the dog rather than the breed.