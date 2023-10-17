Ivory Coast presidency says Robert Beugre Mambe appointed as PM

Ivory Coast’s presidency on Monday said Robert Beugre Mambe, the governor of Abidjan, was appointed as prime minister, after the government was dissolved earlier this month. President Alassane Ouattara removed Prime Minister Patrick Achi and his cabinet on Oct. 6 without explaining the motivation behind the unexpected move.

“The president of the republic asks prime minister Robert Beugre Mambe to propose a new government as soon as possible,” the presidency’s secretary general Aboudrahmane Cisse said in a statement.

Mambe, who is a close ally of Ouattara and a heavyweight in the ruling Rally of Houphouetists for Democracy and Peace (RHDP), thanked the president and asked God for the “wisdom of Solomon”, a reference to a biblical king.

A former president of the electoral commission, Mambe, 71, became the governor of the commercial capital Abidjan in 2011, where he oversaw a road-building program and organised the Francophone games.