Palestine, often referred to as the land of the prophets, holds immense historical, cultural, and religious significance worldwide, with many prophets buried in its sacred soil. The region’s persistent violence, fueled by disputes over historic rights, security concerns, and human rights, has hindered tourism and access to these contested areas.

A peaceful environment is crucial for the well-being and progress of any region, yet the ongoing conflict between Palestine and Israel has taken a toll on various aspects of life, affecting businesses, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and the overall quality of life for the people of Palestine.

Addressing questions of crime and justice in Palestine is a vital step towards resolution, but the United Nations’ avoidance of Palestine’s issues reflects the very conditions within the region itself. Expecting the UN to bring a resolution is often a misconception, as it appears that the UN primarily serves the interests of peace brokers rather than pursuing a genuine solution to the aggression.

The international community’s shifting stance, labelling Hamas as a terrorist organization when Muslims defend themselves, highlights the complexity of the situation.

Al-Aqsa Masjid, the second holiest mosque on Earth after the Haram Masjid, holds profound importance for Muslims as a sacred place where they connect with Allah. The Quran Shareef mentions this mosque, and it is intertwined with the faith of Muslims around the world. Israel’s occupation of Palestine for seventy-two years and its unwavering focus on Al-Aqsa Masjid means that this aggression is not limited to Palestine but strikes at the hearts of Muslims globally. It serves as a testament to faith, harmony, and unity, with Muslims standing together and displaying a bright vision for their future, even if it means sacrificing their lives. The destruction is reserved for the oppressors.

Israel’s display of power is a historical recurrence, and history has shown that even the mightiest armies can be defeated by the smallest armies of Allah. Muslims are unwavering in their commitment to safeguarding Al-Aqsa Masjid and Palestine, as evident in the recent conflict where even Israel’s advanced missile defence systems proved helpless against the attacks by Hamas.

As a suggestion, Israel should study history, particularly the stories of Muslim victors like Tariq bin Ziyad, who led an extraordinary army. These historical examples serve as a source of inspiration and motivation for Muslims, including those in Palestine. The victory belongs to the truth, and the global Muslim community continues to pray for it.

