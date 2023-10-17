‘Allegations against VC of Jinnah Sindh Medical University baseless’

Certain elements, based on verbal and other biased reports, are running a condemnable campaign against Vice Chancellor Dr. Amjad Siraj Memon of Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU). These elements are part of a mafia that is causing harm to the reputation of JSMU for their personal gains. These individuals, who failed to bring their preferred candidate during the selection of the Vice Chancellor, are now involved in a conspiracy against Dr. Amjad Siraj Memon and the university. The involvement of these elements includes spreading propaganda and creating various issues, including leaking of medical entrance test papers. It should be noted that the Sindh government has handed over the matter to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) after conducting thorough investigations into the leakage of test papers for medical colleges. The investigation is currently underway, and soon the roles of those involved in this matter will be exposed.