When Ahad Raza Mir came to know his father was a celebrity

It’s been a busy year for Ahad Raza Mir as ‘Yakeen Ka Safar’ actor has been experimenting with international audiences with Netflix’s Resident Evil and then BBC’s World on Fire season 2.

He has now made the decision to pack it all up and choose to perform live theatre in Toronto. Mir has now finished his interpretation of Hamlet by William Shakespeare. Mir said this in an interview: “I think many actors will agree that getting the chance to be on stage is extremely grounding, especially if you have spent some time doing film and TV. It’s a chance to rediscover your acting origins and what you truly enjoy doing. Of course, Hamlet is involved as well.”

Every actor hopes to perform the part just once so getting a second chance is truly great, he continued. Of course I didn’t expect delays of over three years.

The actor also revealed his journey from a theatre graduate of the University of Calgary to Pakistan’s TV prince. “I was born in Karachi, Pakistan, where my family has a long history of working in the entertainment industry. My dad was a really significant movie star who later went on to be in some really popular TV shows and my grandfather actually directed the first film ever made in Pakistan.

He went on, “I didn’t even understand that my dad was a celebrity until we took a trip back to Karachi when I was a kid. I won’t deny that coming from the family that I come from opened doors, but if people don’t like your work, it won’t last. I have been very lucky to be on some series and build my own fan base.