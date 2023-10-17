Atif Aslam prays for ‘healing, peace and home’ in Gaza

Many Pakistani showbiz celebrities are coming forward in the support of Palestinians as Israel continues its deadly onslaught in Gaza.

Recently, renowned singer Atif Aslam expressed his solidarity with Palestine and mourned the loss of innocent lives in the ongoing war.

“Mourning the loss of innocent lives in Palestine. Let’s stand together and pray for healing, peace and home,” the singer wrote on his social media while sharing the flag of Palestine.

The singer used the hashtags of Palestine, Innocent People, Palestinian People, Gaza under Attack and Free Gaza in his post on Instagram.

“Allah Apna Reham Ferma”, said the caption of Atif Aslam.

Earlier, the showbiz stars including Saba Qamar, Yumna Zaidi, Armeena Khan and Dananeer Mobeen also took to social media and expressed solidarity with Palestine.

More than 2,300 Palestinians, including 700 children, have been martyred while 9,042 others have been wounded in the bombardment by Israeli forces in Gaza.