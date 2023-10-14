Tanushree files FIR against Rakhi Sawant, claims career damage

Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta recently filed an FIR against Rakhi Sawant at the Oshiwara Police Station in Mumbai.

The complaint stems from an ongoing feud between the two actresses, with Tanushree accusing Rakhi of psychological trauma and career sabotage.

According to Tanushree, Rakhi caused significant harm to her personal and professional life during the Me Too Movement in 2018.

Speaking to the media, Tanushree detailed the origins of the dispute, tracing it back to the film Horn Ok Please, released in 2009. She revealed that Rakhi initially replaced her in the film, but after an issue with co-star Nana Patekar, Tanushree was brought back. However, she claims that Rakhi’s return to the film and subsequent defamatory statements were part of a planned effort to damage her reputation and career.

Tanushree also claimed that Rakhi’s actions had a personal toll on her, preventing her from getting married. She expressed her determination to take legal action against Rakhi, stating that she is now ready to deal with her aggression and ensure that Rakhi is penalized for the harm she has caused.

The actress also explained the timing of the FIR, stating that while she had filed complaints against Nana Patekar in 2008 and 2018, she was too unwell and weak to confront Rakhi’s allegations in 2018. Now that she is back and has the time to address the issue legally, Tanushree is intent on seeking justice.