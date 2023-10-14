Netizens react to celebrities’ comments on Mahira’s ‘simple wedding’

On October 1, the stunning Pakistani actress Mahira Khan married the successful businessman Salim Karim in a discreet destination wedding at PC Bhurban.

The lavishness and magnificence of Mahira Khan’s wedding continue to make headlines. The renowned actress hired 200 rooms at the Pearl Continental hotel in Bhurban for the six-day celebration for her wedding guests. The site was adorned by the bride and groom’s family and friends for six days.

Mahira Khan kept her wedding arrangements secretively hidden. Nobody posted photos on social media. At first glance, the wedding looked to be quite simple, with no dancing, noise, or extra festivities. Mahira Khan’s manager presented a little peek of her major role at the end of the wedding, giving everyone an insight into her main function. Mahira Khan wore a stunning white bridal gown by Faraz Manan. Mahira Khan and Salim Karim organised six wedding celebrations in all.

Many Pakistani celebrities applauded Mahira Khan’s exquisite wedding, including Natasha Hussain, Nazish Jahangir and Ken Doll. They also complimented her on having a modest wedding.

Following the coverage of Mahira Khan’s wedding activities, people began calling out celebrities who said she had a modest wedding. Fans claim that the activities of a simple wedding are not even coming to a conclusion. Fans tagged Natasha and Ken Doll after witnessing Mahira’s simple Mehndi ceremony.