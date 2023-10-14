Nawaz ended menace of terrorism: Shehbaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Friday praised former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, saying the latter had ended the menace of terrorism.

Addressing the public gathering in Sheikhupura, Shehbaz said: “During the tenure of Nawaz Sharif, the prices of sugar were Rs52 per kg and petrol was Rs105 per litre.” Shehbaz Sharif recounted the ouster of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, saying, “Former president Gen Pervez Musharraf had toppled the government of Nawaz Sharif by enforcing the martial law.”

He credited Nawaz Sharif for addressing the issues in connection with the power outage, saying, “The country was witnessing 20-hour loadshedding. But due to the utter dedication of Nawaz Sharif, the issue of power outages was addressed successfully.”

Meanwhile, PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s role will be vital in a bid to control the inflation in the country.

Maryam Nawaz held a meeting with the members of the union council of NA-134. On this occasion, matters in line with the preparations for welcoming Nawaz Sharif to the country were reviewed. “Only Nawaz Sharif came to meet the expectations of the masses. Nawaz Sharif is coming back to the country with the solution of reviving the country’s economy,” Maryam Nawaz added.

She recounted the contributions made by the PML-N, spearheaded by Nawaz Sharif. “When Nawaz Sharif was in power, the masses were provided with all the basic amenities of life like flour, ghee, and sugar,” she added.

Maryam said: “The masses are aware now that if Nawaz Sharif becomes the country’s premier, only he will address the problems. Nawaz Sharif has nothing to do with the hate; rather, he has a lot of love for the masses”. Speaking about welcoming PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, he said, “We will mark history by giving Nawaz Sharif an overwhelming welcome.” The PML-N workers expressed their full confidence in Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, saying, “Nawaz Sharif has always managed to win the confidence of the masses”.