No pressure on team, will give our best: Babar

Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam said on Friday there was no pressure on the players and they would give their best in Saturday’s match against India.

Babar Azam held a pre-match presser in Ahmadabad a day before team’s crucial match against arch-rival India. Azam said they would try their level best to perform better in the match.

He said he would miss Naseem Shah. He had bowled well in Asia Cup. Azam was of the view that Shaheen Afridi was a match winner and if he could not perform well in a match or two, that did not mean his performance was questionable. The skipper of the national team said that like other cities, conditions in Ahmadabad were also different. He said spending more time in a city was helpful in knowing its conditions in a better way and they had spent enough time in Ahmadabad.

He was of the view that the Pakistan team had to improve its fielding if they wanted to reach the victory stand.

“Players have no pressure of the big stadium,” he said and expressed his hope that Pakistani players would get a good support in Ahmadabad like they got in Hyderabad.

Azam warned bowlers had a low margin of error and they would have to control their line and length. The skipper said they were thinking over a plan to get the Indian top order out in the match.

He clarified that he had no fears in his mind of losing captaincy due to a particular match. He said he had complete faith in God. “Neither I got captaincy due to a single match nor will I lose it due to a particular match,” he said.