Secularism’s impact on religious and social order

Secularism means the separation of religion from public life. In other words, it seeks to reduce or to stop the role of one’s faith in God in shaping the collective life. Secularism gradually spread from West to the rest. Somehow, the major portion of humanity is secular now. A question is that what caused secularism to emerge as the order of the day.

Secularism is the best mode of life in running the political, social and economic affairs, but only for those nations and individuals who have incomplete or frail beliefs over God Almighty. Those people who believe in more than one God, or those who follow a life style of the negation of Almighty in day-to-day life, sooner or later, have to suffer from different types of tyrannies. These tyrannies result from stagnant dull dogmas as an outcome of their incomplete or frail beliefs. If seen carefully, secularism was a response to remain safe from the tyrannies committed by the self-proclaimed defenders of the religion. So the so-called defenders were stopped to enter into the life of their followers. But in return, religious dogmas were also brought out of the influence of public life and, thus, such so-called religious forces do not have the opportunities to exercise tyrannies, as may be noted in the rise of Papacy in Europe in the Middle Ages.

A big tragedy that could be noted in the rise of secularism that by curtailing the role of faith in God in the public/ practical life, it actually caused to check the role of monotheism in everyday life matters. This tragedy is often ignored due to the prolific growth of materialism benefitting us in every field of life. This growth of materialism is often associated with technical rationality, as the famous sociologist Max Weber put it. This technical rationality was linked with the rise of scientific thinking linked with secularism. However, this remains a reality that the humankind succeeded in repairing the damages inflicted on the human and material development, as the progress of our modern civilization is the proof of it. But, as a result of secularism, mankind still has not repaired the fatal damage that occurred to his belief over only and one Almighty. This damage ironically has become more serious and intense because the creeping secularism and the material development of man are stimulating him to go more away and away from God the gracious in order to enjoy the luxuries-the fruits of material development.

Too much luxury is not only the source of certain human weaknesses but is also against the healthy growth of intellect. This leads to purposelessness and dullness-the net result of which is violence. This violence caught the nation of the West in the forms of World wars 1 and 2. The evil that was buried in the ashes of human build up is appearing through violence again. The cases of rising school shooting in which innocent children fire and kill one another particularly in the West shows the naked face of evil of violence that is flourishing beneath the surface of the society. While in the East, those people who had beliefs in one God Almighty, they are more and more prone to say farewell to their practice of their beliefs over God Almighty in the day-to-day life. As a result, the curse of slavery began, that is still going on.

Slavery is the first outcome of the imposition of the will of man over the other man. The self-claimed agents of God in the different religions started imposing their will and continued exercising the worst form of tyrannies over the mankind. Mankind has suffered from the most serious damages in the field of human developments, but the most irreparable and the still existing damage is that man has moved away from the application of the religious order in his life. People thought that religion has nothing to do with the day-to-day business of their life. This gave the birth of secularism, due to which people crushed in their practical life what they worshiped in religious meditations. This changes the religion into a dead routine activity, and a non-creative set of rituals. Above all, men ceased to believe in God as only and one Authority. Because, the so-called agents of God gave the impression that they also share the Authority of God. Thus, despite their beliefs on one God, people failed to implement the directions of one God in the designing of their day-to-day activities.

Oppression is the ultimate result of the loss of belief over the only and oneness of God Almighty. In the relationship between man and God, any kind of intrusion, in the form of man or manmade, means the negation of the idea of the oneness of God Almighty. As God Almighty is one, no authority or source should come between God and the man. This also shows that the cruelty suffered by man from the hands of the so-called self-declared agents of God, was inescapable because the faith of man over the oneness of God Almighty declined due to his belief over these agents to help him to reach to God Almighty. Therefore, every divine religion of the world clearly states that God Almighty is only and one and man do not need any source to form a relationship with God Almighty. If the divine religions had not stated, definitely, the door of unceasing tyrannies would have been opened.