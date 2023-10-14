Naqvi inaugurates Safe City Project at Nankana Sahib’s Model Police Station

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the newly established Safe City Project at Nankana Sahib’s Model Police Station Sadar today. During his visit, Chief Minister Naqvi toured the Safe City Center, where he personally reviewed the city’s surveillance through modern camera systems. He also monitored traffic movement and surveillance on the screens at the Safe City Centre. The Chief Minister further inspected the Integrated Command and Control Room, Operation and Monitoring Room, and Data Room. Taking time to acknowledge the dedication of the Safe City staff, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi encouraged them to continue their hard work.

Chief Minister Naqvi praised both the Punjab Safe Cities Authority and the police team for their collaborative efforts in establishing the Safe City Center in Nankana. During the briefing, it was revealed that the Punjab Safe Cities Authority installed over 136 cameras in Nankana Sahib, along with the implementation of six checkpoints at the entry and exit routes. This significant project, costing a total of Rs 35 crore, was completed in a span of just one and a half years, saving approximately 5 crore in costs. The Nankana Sahib Safe City Project was a joint endeavor involving local and international companies, which will also take on the responsibility of operation and maintenance for the next three years.

As part of the Nankana Sahib Safe City project, a total of 30 kilometers of optical fiber has been laid throughout the city. This project has been seamlessly integrated with the Lahore Safe City network. Notably, cameras have been strategically installed to enhance security at Sikh places of worship, Ashura routes, religious sites, and government buildings. For consultancy services on the Nankana Sahib Project, Engineering Consultancy Services Punjab played a pivotal role. Chief Minister Punjab received a comprehensive briefing about the project from the Managing Director of Punjab Safe Cities Authority, Muhammad Kamran Khan.

Speaking to the media after the inauguration, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed confidence that the implementation of the Safe City Project in Nankana Sahib will lead to a significant decrease in crime rates. He underscored the vital role this project plays in enhancing security in the region. Chief Minister Naqvi commended the tireless efforts of the entire Punjab Safe City Authority team, emphasizing their substantial cost savings.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi also shared plans for the Safe City projects in Faisalabad, Gujranwala, and Rawalpindi, highlighting a streamlined budget of 17 billion rupees, a substantial reduction from the initial estimate of 100 billion rupees. Efforts are underway to expedite completion within 120 days, with the entire team dedicated to this endeavor. The Nankana Sahib Safe City Center’s cameras have been connected wirelessly, ensuring efficient operation.

Referring to the unanimous decisions made in the Apex Committee meeting, Chief Minister Naqvi affirmed the unwavering commitment to eradicate terrorism and extremism in the name of Islam. He stressed the resolve to address these issues with the utmost severity.

In support of Sikh tourism, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi disclosed plans for a special tourism package tailored for Sikh pilgrims, encompassing accommodation, food, security, transport, and additional amenities. This package is set to be formally launched in the near future. Acknowledging the economic potential of tourism, Chief Minister Naqvi emphasized the importance of promoting destinations like Nankana Sahib, Hasan Abdal, and Kartarpur for the Sikh community. Every effort will be made to provide Sikh pilgrims and the community at large with optimal facilities.

In addressing healthcare concerns, Chief Minister Naqvi assured an imminent increase in hospital budgets while emphasizing the prudent use of public funds. He acknowledged the challenges of expensive medicines and a high patient load, expressing a commitment to balance these factors.

Strict enforcement of smog prevention SOPs was also highlighted by Chief Minister Naqvi, who noted the use of satellite imagery by the Army’s Institute of LIMS for crop monitoring. While air quality in Lahore this year shows slight improvement, Chief Minister Naqvi stated that school closures will not be necessary if smog levels remain under control.

Present at the occasion were Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Inspector General Police Dr. Usman Anwar, Additional IG Safe City, RPO Sheikhupura, Secretary Communication and Works, Deputy Commissioner Nankana, DPO, and other concerned officers.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Gurdawara Janam Asthan Nankana Sahib. Parbandhak Committee Chairman and office-bearers Giani Prem Singh, Giani Dia Singh and Balwand Singh warmly received CM Mohsin Naqvi. CM inspected Amrat Jal Well and directed to arrange packing of the Amrat Jal water in the bottles. CM said that water will be packed in the bottles and will be given to Sikh pilgrims. Mohsin Naqvi ordered to take review with regard to installation of a special water plant for Amrat Jal Well. CM stated that religious places of Sikh community will be nicely taken care of adding that excellent arrangements will be made for the facilitation of Sikh pilgrims arriving on the eve of Birthday Anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak. CM visited Janam Asthan of Baba Guru Nanak. Singh Sahab Narend Singh performed Path and received the Royal Decree (Hukam Nama). CM Mohsin Naqvi and the delegation listened the Path. CM Mohsin Naqvi and the delegation members were worn Saropa as a mark of respect. CM Mohsin Naqvi and the delegation also inspected Shaheed Stan Palki Sahab in the memory of Sikh leaders embracing martyrdom in 1921. CM especially visited Langar Hall and took food by sitting alongside the Sikh community. CM Mohsin Naqvi and the delegation members especially thanked the Sikh leaders on extending their warm hospitality. CM Mohsin Naqvi paid tributes to the minority communities especially Sikh community. Mohsin Naqvi also inspected the esteemed Sarovar water pond. CM lauded the arrangements being made at the Gurdawara. The leaders of Sikh community while talking on this occasion stated that CM Mohsin Naqvi has won the hearts of Sikh community across the globe. Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Chief Secretary, IG Police, Secretary Auqaf and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, accompanied by Provincial Ministers Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, and Azfar Ali Nasir, paid a visit to the Khalid Butt Chowk Underpass and Ghora Chowk Defense Mor Flyover Projects. Displaying a remarkable commitment, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi personally covered a distance of 1.25 kilometers, walking from Cavalry Ground to Ghora Chowk, to inspect the progress of both projects.

The hands-on approach of Chief Minister Naqvi, involving continuous visits and daily monitoring, has significantly accelerated the work pace. Remarkably, within a span of just 32 days, 53 percent of the Khalid Butt Chowk underpass and 36 percent of the Ghora Chowk flyover have been successfully completed. It is highly anticipated that Khalid Butt Chowk Underpass will be opened for traffic by the end of October. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi issued important directives to the contractor and CBD authorities, emphasizing the need for expeditious project completion. He conducted a detailed assessment of the ongoing works, including a thorough examination of the drainage well at Khalid Butt Chowk underpass.

Acknowledging the importance of citizen convenience, Chief Minister Naqvi instructed the CTO to ensure effective traffic management during project implementation. He emphasized the need for regular water sprinkling at the sites and underscored the preservation of trees.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi highlighted that the completion of these projects will establish a seamless corridor from Center Point Gulbarg to Ghora Chowk Defense Mor. He emphasized the unwavering commitment to ensure early project completion, including the repair of associated structures.

Residents in areas such as Gulberg, Kalma Chowk, CBD, Cantt, Cavalry Ground, DHA, and Walton will get benefit significantly from these initiatives. Commissioner Lahore Division and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Chief Engineer LDA, and the Contractor provided detailed briefings on the Khalid Butt Chowk Underpass Project. CEO of Central Business District Authority Imran Amin presented an update on the progress of the Ghora Chowk Defense Mor Flyover project. Also in attendance were the Secretary Housing, CCPO, Deputy Commissioner, MD WASA, and other concerned officers.