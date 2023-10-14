Televised Courts

It has been weeks since the newly-appointed Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa surprised everyone with a historic decision to broadcast court proceedings live on television, but the fact that ordinary men and women can now peep into the highest echelon of justice still seems nothing short of a dream.

This unparalleled insight that allows those who are most impacted by whatever gets decided in those honourable courtrooms to witness the rare privilege from the comfort of their screens has changed the landscape altogether. Five heated hearings have shown how crucial the accountability of the bench and the bar is. Many a lawyer appearing at Courtroom No. 1 without having done their fair share of homework has now been exposed.

Seeing giants fumble or make mediocre arguments or worse being asked to present themselves in a better way by the judge himself underscored the need to prepare better lawyers if we actually wish the legal history to step past the authoritarian era. Having cameras inside the courtrooms is a novelty, even today. With the likes of the British higher judiciary daring to televise Brexit proceedings and an increasing number of judges greenlighting applicants to proceed with digital appearances, the onus now lies on the judicial system of Pakistan to make similar breakthroughs.

Transparency makes the court’s actions more vis­ible. This introspection of how judges handle cases would go a long way in bolstering our faith in the judiciary. For now, it is heartening to see the maverick ensure discipline, let brother judges hear through legal arguments and emphasise the importance of judgements. Just like every other institution, the judiciary, too is responsible for conducting self-accountability.

This opportunity to win an audience or shoot to fame should not be used by any party while making light of the supremacy of the law. *