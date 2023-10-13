Daily Times

And the Winner Is: A Look at the Big Victories of the HUM 22ndLux Style Awards 2023!

Web Desk

Karachi, October 6, 2023: The HUM 22nd Lux Style Awards, a grand celebration of Pakistan’s entertainment industry, unfolded at the prestigious Expo Center Karachi, marking an evening of unmatched glamor and talent. With a plethora of stars from various sectors of the industry, the event, held on October 6th, brought together industry giants, emerging talents, influencers, and enthusiastic young individuals under one roof.

Notable personalities like Saba Qamar, Fahad Mustafa, Maya Ali, Farhan Saeed, Hania Amir and Sanam Saeed amongst others, made their mark at the ceremony. The red carpet sparkled with the presence of celebrated stars, both seasoned and new, adding to the event’s allure. Through its unparalleled approach, there’s no doubt that the LSA has certainly come a long way. The night was filled with breathtaking performances that captivated the audience and showcased the diverse artistic talents within the Pakistani entertainment sphere.

The LSA delighted in celebrating winners across 27 categories, where cheerful applause and warm congratulations filled the air as artists proudly raised the coveted silver trophy. Here’s the full list of talented individuals who secured their awards.

CRITICS’ CHOICE AWARDS – FASHION

 Emerging Talent of the Year

 Abeer Asad

 Fashion Forward Brand of the Year:

 Hussain Rehar

 Fashion Hair & Make-up Artist of the Year:

 Sunil Nawab

 Fashion Model of the Year (Male/Female)

 Maha Tahirani

Fashion Photographer/ Videographer of the Year:

 Aleena Naqvi

 Fashion Stylist of the Year:

 Tabesh Khoja

 Most Stylish Musician of the Year:

Meesha Shafi

 FILM

 Film of the Year – Viewers’ Choice

 Quaid E Azam Zindabad

 Best Actress of the Year – Viewers’ Choice

 Saba Qamar – Kamli

 Best Actor of the Year – Viewers’ Choice

 Feroze Khan – Tich Button

 Film Playback Song of the Year – Viewers’ Choice

 Peela Rung – Parde Mein Rehne Do

Best Film Director – Critic’s Choice

 Sarmad Sultan Khoosat – Kamli

Film of the Year – Critic’s Choice

 Kamli

 MUSIC

 Singer of the Year – Viewers’ Choice

 Ali Sethi – Pasoori

 Song of the Year – Viewers’ Choice:

 Kahani SunoKaifi Khalil

 Most Streamed Song of the Year – Viewers’ Choice:

 Pasoori – Ali Sethi & Shae Gill

Music Producer of the Year – Critics’ Choice

 Abdullah Siddiqui & Xulfi – Pasoori

 TELEVISION

 Best TV Play-Viewers’ Choice

 Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi

Best TV Long Serial – Viewers’ Choice

Betiyaan

 Best TV Actor – Viewers’ Choice

 Arslan Naseer – Paristan

 Best TV Actor (Female) – Viewers’ Choice

 Yumna Zaidi – Bakhtawar

 Best Original Soundtrack – Viewers’ Choice

 Mere Humsafar

 Best Emerging Talent TV – Critics’ Choice

 Dananeer Mobin – Sinf e Aahan

 Best Ensemble Play – Critics’ Choice

 Sinf e Aahan

 Best TV Actor – Critics’ Choice

 Bilal Abbas Khan – Dobara

Best TV Actress – Critics’ Choice

 Yumna Zaidi – Bakhtawar

 Best TV Director – Critics’ Choice

 Saife Hasan – Sang e Mah

 Best TV Play Writer – Critics’ Choice

 Mustafa Afridi – Sang e Mah

 LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS

 Unilever Chairman’s Lifetime Achievement Award:

Reema Khan

LUX Change Maker Award:

 Marina Khan

At the HUM 22nd Lux Style Awards, the Unilever Chairperson Award and Lux Change Maker Award were prestigious honors. The Unilever Chairperson Award recognized a visionary leader’s exceptional business acumen and ethical leadership within Unilever and the industry, emphasizing innovation and sustainability.

Simultaneously, The Lux Style Awards’ Lux Change Maker Award recognizes inspirational women in the Pakistani entertainment industry who empower others to pursue their dreams. This coveted accolade celebrates female trailblazers who serve as role models, inspiring fellow women to overcome challenges and achieve their aspirations. By honoring these exceptional women, the award promotes a supportive environment and encourages women’s empowerment in Pakistan’s professional landscape.

 

