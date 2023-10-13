And the Winner Is: A Look at the Big Victories of the HUM 22ndLux Style Awards 2023!

Karachi, October 6, 2023: The HUM 22nd Lux Style Awards, a grand celebration of Pakistan’s entertainment industry, unfolded at the prestigious Expo Center Karachi, marking an evening of unmatched glamor and talent. With a plethora of stars from various sectors of the industry, the event, held on October 6th, brought together industry giants, emerging talents, influencers, and enthusiastic young individuals under one roof. Notable personalities like Saba Qamar, Fahad Mustafa, Maya Ali, Farhan Saeed, Hania Amir and Sanam Saeed amongst others, made their mark at the ceremony. The red carpet sparkled with the presence of celebrated stars, both seasoned and new, adding to the event’s allure. Through its unparalleled approach, there’s no doubt that the LSA has certainly come a long way. The night was filled with breathtaking performances that captivated the audience and showcased the diverse artistic talents within the Pakistani entertainment sphere. The LSA delighted in celebrating winners across 27 categories, where cheerful applause and warm congratulations filled the air as artists proudly raised the coveted silver trophy. Here’s the full list of talented individuals who secured their awards. CRITICS’ CHOICE AWARDS – FASHION Emerging Talent of the Year Abeer Asad Fashion Forward Brand of the Year: Hussain Rehar Fashion Hair & Make-up Artist of the Year: Sunil Nawab Fashion Model of the Year (Male/Female) Maha Tahirani Fashion Photographer/ Videographer of the Year: Aleena Naqvi Fashion Stylist of the Year: Tabesh Khoja Most Stylish Musician of the Year: Meesha Shafi FILM Film of the Year – Viewers’ Choice Quaid E Azam Zindabad Best Actress of the Year – Viewers’ Choice Saba Qamar – Kamli Best Actor of the Year – Viewers’ Choice Feroze Khan – Tich Button Film Playback Song of the Year – Viewers’ Choice Peela Rung – Parde Mein Rehne Do Best Film Director – Critic’s Choice Sarmad Sultan Khoosat – Kamli Film of the Year – Critic’s Choice Kamli MUSIC Singer of the Year – Viewers’ Choice Ali Sethi – Pasoori Song of the Year – Viewers’ Choice: Kahani Suno – Kaifi Khalil Most Streamed Song of the Year – Viewers’ Choice: Pasoori – Ali Sethi & Shae Gill Music Producer of the Year – Critics’ Choice Abdullah Siddiqui & Xulfi – Pasoori TELEVISION Best TV Play-Viewers’ Choice Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi Best TV Long Serial – Viewers’ Choice Betiyaan Best TV Actor – Viewers’ Choice Arslan Naseer – Paristan Best TV Actor (Female) – Viewers’ Choice Yumna Zaidi – Bakhtawar Best Original Soundtrack – Viewers’ Choice Mere Humsafar Best Emerging Talent TV – Critics’ Choice Dananeer Mobin – Sinf e Aahan Best Ensemble Play – Critics’ Choice Sinf e Aahan Best TV Actor – Critics’ Choice Bilal Abbas Khan – Dobara Best TV Actress – Critics’ Choice Yumna Zaidi – Bakhtawar Best TV Director – Critics’ Choice Saife Hasan – Sang e Mah Best TV Play Writer – Critics’ Choice Mustafa Afridi – Sang e Mah LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS Unilever Chairman’s Lifetime Achievement Award: Reema Khan LUX Change Maker Award: Marina Khan At the HUM 22nd Lux Style Awards, the Unilever Chairperson Award and Lux Change Maker Award were prestigious honors. The Unilever Chairperson Award recognized a visionary leader’s exceptional business acumen and ethical leadership within Unilever and the industry, emphasizing innovation and sustainability. Simultaneously, The Lux Style Awards’ Lux Change Maker Award recognizes inspirational women in the Pakistani entertainment industry who empower others to pursue their dreams. This coveted accolade celebrates female trailblazers who serve as role models, inspiring fellow women to overcome challenges and achieve their aspirations. By honoring these exceptional women, the award promotes a supportive environment and encourages women’s empowerment in Pakistan’s professional landscape. For more information please visit: Instagram: @luxstylepk Facebook: @LuxStyleAwards X: @LuxStylePk Official Hashtags: #Hum22ndLuxStyleAwards #HumLuxStyleAwards2023 #LSA2023 #lux