And the Winner Is: A Look at the Big Victories of the HUM 22ndLux Style Awards 2023!

Karachi, October 6, 2023: The HUM 22nd Lux Style Awards, a grand celebration of Pakistan’s entertainment industry, unfolded at the prestigious Expo Center Karachi, marking an evening of unmatched glamor and talent. With a plethora of stars from various sectors of the industry, the event, held on October 6th, brought together industry giants, emerging talents, influencers, and enthusiastic young individuals under one roof.

Notable personalities like Saba Qamar, Fahad Mustafa, Maya Ali, Farhan Saeed, Hania Amir and Sanam Saeed amongst others, made their mark at the ceremony. The red carpet sparkled with the presence of celebrated stars, both seasoned and new, adding to the event’s allure. Through its unparalleled approach, there’s no doubt that the LSA has certainly come a long way. The night was filled with breathtaking performances that captivated the audience and showcased the diverse artistic talents within the Pakistani entertainment sphere.

The LSA delighted in celebrating winners across 27 categories, where cheerful applause and warm congratulations filled the air as artists proudly raised the coveted silver trophy. Here’s the full list of talented individuals who secured their awards.

CRITICS’ CHOICE AWARDS – FASHION

Emerging Talent of the Year

Abeer Asad

Fashion Forward Brand of the Year:

Hussain Rehar

Fashion Hair & Make-up Artist of the Year:

Sunil Nawab

Fashion Model of the Year (Male/Female)

Maha Tahirani

Fashion Photographer/ Videographer of the Year:

Aleena Naqvi

Fashion Stylist of the Year:

Tabesh Khoja

Most Stylish Musician of the Year:

Meesha Shafi

FILM

Film of the Year – Viewers’ Choice

Quaid E Azam Zindabad

Best Actress of the Year – Viewers’ Choice

Saba Qamar – Kamli

Best Actor of the Year – Viewers’ Choice

Feroze Khan – Tich Button

Film Playback Song of the Year – Viewers’ Choice

Peela Rung – Parde Mein Rehne Do

Best Film Director – Critic’s Choice

Sarmad Sultan Khoosat – Kamli

Film of the Year – Critic’s Choice

Kamli

MUSIC

Singer of the Year – Viewers’ Choice

Ali Sethi – Pasoori

Song of the Year – Viewers’ Choice:

Kahani Suno – Kaifi Khalil

Most Streamed Song of the Year – Viewers’ Choice:

Pasoori – Ali Sethi & Shae Gill

Music Producer of the Year – Critics’ Choice

Abdullah Siddiqui & Xulfi – Pasoori

TELEVISION

Best TV Play-Viewers’ Choice

Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi

Best TV Long Serial – Viewers’ Choice

Betiyaan

Best TV Actor – Viewers’ Choice

Arslan Naseer – Paristan

Best TV Actor (Female) – Viewers’ Choice

Yumna Zaidi – Bakhtawar

Best Original Soundtrack – Viewers’ Choice

Mere Humsafar

Best Emerging Talent TV – Critics’ Choice

Dananeer Mobin – Sinf e Aahan

Best Ensemble Play – Critics’ Choice

Sinf e Aahan

Best TV Actor – Critics’ Choice

Bilal Abbas Khan – Dobara

Best TV Actress – Critics’ Choice

Yumna Zaidi – Bakhtawar

Best TV Director – Critics’ Choice

Saife Hasan – Sang e Mah

Best TV Play Writer – Critics’ Choice

Mustafa Afridi – Sang e Mah

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS

Unilever Chairman’s Lifetime Achievement Award:

Reema Khan

LUX Change Maker Award:

Marina Khan

At the HUM 22nd Lux Style Awards, the Unilever Chairperson Award and Lux Change Maker Award were prestigious honors. The Unilever Chairperson Award recognized a visionary leader’s exceptional business acumen and ethical leadership within Unilever and the industry, emphasizing innovation and sustainability.

Simultaneously, The Lux Style Awards’ Lux Change Maker Award recognizes inspirational women in the Pakistani entertainment industry who empower others to pursue their dreams. This coveted accolade celebrates female trailblazers who serve as role models, inspiring fellow women to overcome challenges and achieve their aspirations. By honoring these exceptional women, the award promotes a supportive environment and encourages women’s empowerment in Pakistan’s professional landscape.

