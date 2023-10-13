Pakistan, Iran mulls ways to jointly tackle health challenges

CAIRO: Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr. Nadeem Jan met Minister of Health Iran Dr. Bahram Eynollahi on the sidelines of 70th Session of the WHO’s Regional Committee for Eastern Mediterranean in Cairo.

Dr. Nadeem Jan stated that historical relations between Pakistan and Iran are bound by common faith, history and culture. The leadership and people of Iran and Pakistan enjoy cordial relations. Health Minister Iran stated that Iran not only view Pakistan as a neighbouring country but also as a brotherly country.

The two Ministers discussed the new challenges for the health sector and identified way forward to respond such challenges for the betterment of residents of the two countries and the region.

It was agreed to make joint efforts for ensuring better healthcare through adoption of best practices in each country. The Federal Minister invited his Iranian counterpart to attend Global Health Security Summit at Islamabad this December. The Iranian Health Minister extended an invitation to Dr. Nadeem Jan to visit Iran at a convenient date.