Foreign journalists visit churches restored in Jaranwala after mob attack

A group of journalists from foreign media outlets on Thursday visited the churches in Jaranwala to see the restoration work after they were burnt down during the mob violence.

On Aug 16, 19 churches in Jaranwala were torched by a violent mob over blasphemy allegations.

Terror and panic gripped the town for hours as the mob equipped with batons, push carts and patrol cans stormed a Christian neighbourhood, ransacking homes and vandalising places of worship while chanting slogans of a right-wing party.

Reports that a copy of the Holy Quran had been desecrated were broadcast from mosques, with one cleric telling followers it was “better to die if you don’t care about Islam”.

The mob attack was widely condemned by political and religious leaders of the country as well as by civil society and the army chief.

The journalists from leading media outlets today including AFP, BBC, Washington Post, Russia Today, DPA (Germany), La Croix (France), Anadolu (Turkey), NHK (Japan), and Arab News took a tour of the churches. They also interacted with the bishops and the local Christian community to get feedback on the restoration of churches.

The visit was organised by the government of Pakistan to provide the international media with an opportunity for first-hand information about the restoration of churches.

The restoration of churches is part of Pakistan’s commitment to ensure the rights of religious minorities with the liberty to practice their faith in accordance with the country’s constitution.