Dar vows to lead country towards prosperity

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart Ishaq Dar on Thursday vowed to lead the country towards prosperity. Addressing an event in Lahore, Dar said that things would have been different if the Panama leaks “drama” were not staged. In connection with the return of Nawaz Sharif, she said, “Nawaz Sharif will be welcomed overwhelmingly on his return.” “We paid all the payments during the tenure of the coalition government,” said Dar. Earlier, PML-N senior leader Rana Sanaullah recalled former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s ouster when he was overthrown by former president General Pervez Musharraf on October 12, 1999. Expressing his thoughts in Faisalabad, Sanaullah said, “Today will be remembered as the blackest day in the country’s history, when the democratic government was toppled. If that event would not happened, things could have been different, and the country’s economy would have been strengthened”. “Even the PML-N-led government had to face the crisis when it came into power in 2013. No one was ready to invest in the country. It was Nawaz Sharif who came to the country’s rescue. He played a vital role in a bid to end the menace of terrorism in the country,” Sanaullah added. Recalling the tenure of the coalition government, the former interior minister said: “Even though we could not manage to control the inflation, we averted the risks of the country’s default within 16 months.”