RUDA CEO visits industrial zone, issues anti-smog directives

CEO of Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Imran Amin today has commenced a visit to the industrial zone in a determined effort to address air pollution specially in the preview of upcoming smog season on the directives of Chief Minister on the subject.

During his visit, the CEO of the authority was briefed by ED Engineering Abdul Waheed over a series of directives that aimed at combating smog and promoting sustainable practices within the region.

ED Engineering said, “A comprehensive assessment of industries in particular and RUDA area in general was conducted, necessitating the implementation of many crucial guidelines such as, ban on burning of stubbles, restriction of movement of open utility carts and trucks, dust separation measures like sprinkling, ban on burning carbon slugs and tyres and other pollution emitting industrious furnace fumes.

Adding that burning waste materials in factories will also be prohibited, reducing the release of harmful pollutants into the atmosphere.

Furthermore, he said, “Factories will also be encouraged to contribute to a greener environment options like planting of trees within the premises, thereby enhancing air quality and fostering a healthier ecosystem.”

Moreover, during the field visit Deputy Director of Waste Water Treatment Plants (WWTP) and Solid Waste Management (SWM) Naqi Iqbal presented rehabilitation plan of the Mehmood Booti dumpsite.

The site is slated for transformation into an Eco Park or Urban Forest, aligning closely with RUDA’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

CEO RUDA emphasized the importance of this project and directed to initiate the rehabilitation process, making the vision of an Urban Forest a reality and contributing to cleaner air and a greener city.

Imran Amin stated, “We believe that a cleaner, greener environment is not just a responsibility but a necessity. Our directives to combat smog and promote eco-friendly practices are a step towards fulfilling our major objective of environmental sustainability. RUDA is committed to setting an example and promoting a cleaner, healthier future for our residents.”