Eight UN peacekeepers detained over sex abuse claims in DR Congo

The UN mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO) announced on Wednesday that it had taken “strong measures” against peacekeepers suspected of “serious misconduct”. According to internal documents of the MONUSCO peacekeeping mission, seen by AFP, the eight peacekeepers deployed in Beni, eastern DR Congo, were arrested on October 1 and an officer suspended a week later in connection with alleged sexual exploitation and violence. All belong to the South African contingent of the UN force, and may be involved in what internal reports describe as a “systematic widespread violation” of UN rules. “The Office of Internal Oversight Services has been apprised and precautionary measures have already been taken in accordance with the UN Secretary-General’s zero-tolerance policy,” MONUSCO said in a statement late Wednesday. The measures taken “include the suspension, detention and confinement of the peacekeepers concerned”, the UN force said, adding that it “strongly condemns such behaviour, which is unworthy of UN personnel”. “Bars and brothels named Soweto, Bloemfontein and Cape Town,” after South African towns, have sprung up near the MONUSCO base at Mavivi, near Beni, according to one of the documents. According to a preliminary report, the officer in question “intimidated and verbally threatened UN personnel” following the arrest of the peacekeepers.