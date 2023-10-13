Bowen says form of his life earned England recall

West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen said he is in the form of his life as he prepares to fulfil a childhood dream of playing for England at Wembley. The 26-year-old’s form for his club earned a new seven-year contract on Sunday and a recall to Gareth Southgate’s squad at international level.

Bowen scored the winner as the Hammers won the Europa Conference League against Fiorentina in June and has netted five times in nine appearances this season.

“The way I started this season I’m probably playing the best football that I’ve played in my career,” said Bowen.

“I’ve had those experiences of Europe. It’s a bit different to when I came (before). “I’m a dad now, so I’m in a different kind of place, you just feel a bit more mature. I feel in a really good place and to be back here, I’m really grateful for it.”

Bowen’s four England appearances to date came during the worst international camp of Southgate’s largely successful reign. He featured in four winless Nations League matches in June 2022, including defeats home and away against Hungary.

Bowen was also called up in September last year but did not play and missed out on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Southgate has indicated he will play in Friday’s friendly against Australia, allowing him to fulfil his ambition of representing his country at Wembley.