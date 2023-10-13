Mikaal Zulfiqar refuses to work in Bollywood again

A-list actor Mikaal Zulfiqar vows to never work in Bollywood again until and unless given equal opportunities. In his recent appearance on ARY Digital’s talk show, ‘The Knock Knock Show’ with actor-host Mohib Mirza, prominent actor Mikaal Zulfiqar, who has worked in a couple of Bollywood films, including his last outing in Akshay Kumar’s ‘Baby’, candidly spoke about his experience of working across the border. Speaking about the industry, Zulfiqar stated, “India always takes advantage of Pakistani actors.” He continued, “What they do is either you are made to do something that shows you are a Pakistani or your role is portrayed in such a way. To be honest, I don’t think they even give very notable roles to Pakistani actors.”

For the future, the ‘Jaisay Aapki Marzi’ actor affirmed that he is getting good work in the country and would not want to work in Bollywood again. “And my reason for that is that I don’t mind taking up any offer if it is on equal grounds and we are not portrayed in such a way,” he explained.

“It is what we deserve, a level playing field. Just to do a supporting role or something that will be made fun of back in the country, is not worth it. And we are fine here,” the actor concluded. Meanwhile, on the work front, Mikaal Zulfiqar is currently being seen in ‘Jaisay Aapki Marzi’ opposite Dur-e-Fishan Saleem. Veteran actor Saba Hamid’s directorial, written by Naila Zehra Jafri, airs every Tuesday and Wednesday in prime time only on ARY Digital.