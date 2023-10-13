Malala’s comments on Israel-Palestine issue draw flak

Pakistani Nobel laureate and education activist Malala Yousafzai called for an immediate ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

However, the social media users criticised her for not explicitly condemning Israel.?Malala’s post on X read: “I join the call for an immediate ceasefire. As I have processed the tragic news of the past few days, I think of the Palestinian and Israeli children caught in the middle. I am grieving for all the children and people longing for peace and justice in the Holy Land.”

Some people praised Malala for her neutrality and said that it is important to call for peace without taking sides in the conflict.

However, a plethora of social media users criticized her for not explicitly condemning Israel which they argued was tantamount to supporting the oppressor.