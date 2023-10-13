FIA files report on social media posts targeting Mehwish, Kubra

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) cybercrime circle has submitted an updated report to the Sindh High Court (SHC) in the ongoing case concerning a false campaign targeting renowned actresses Mehwish Hayat and Kubra Khan on various social media platforms. In this latest development, the FIA reported, “Content on social media against Kabra Khan has been successfully removed,” signifying a positive stride towards rectifying the situation.

The SHC has subsequently requested responses from Kubra Khan’s legal representative and the hearing has been temporarily adjourned as the legal process unfolds. Previously, following a similar ordeal faced by Kubra Khan, Mehwish Hayat also approached the Sindh High Court to address the defamatory remarks made by YouTuber Adil Raja, not only against her but also targeting several other actresses. Kubra Khan had already voiced her concerns in front of the SHC and now the same court has received Mehwish’s plea, consolidating the stance against Raja’s harmful statements.