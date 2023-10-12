PML-N to empower youth after coming to power: Shehbaz

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) if comes to power will focus on empowering youth to tackle the country’s issues including economic stability and combating inflation.

Outlining the PML-N’s goals for the years 2024 to 2029, he said that special attention would be directed towards key sectors, including agriculture, information technology, minerals and energy. In a statement issued on Wednesday, Shehbaz Sharif stressed that the country’s youth, constituting 68 percent of the population, could only receive education, training and skills through the visionary leadership of the PML-N.

He recalled the party’s past achievements, particularly under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, which included providing employment opportunities, education, skill development, and instilling hope among the youth. Shehbaz mentioned that during their previous government, the PML-N had initiated a groundbreaking Rs20 billion youth empowerment programme. The PML-N president underlined that the youth represented Pakistan’s future and claimed that their prospects had always been positively influenced by Nawaz Sharif. He asserted that the party’s efforts would contribute to reducing poverty through the emancipation of the country’s youth.

Shehbaz Sharif revealed plans to expand the Danish School System nationwide, noting that their previous school initiatives had significantly improved the lives of underprivileged students. He also announced his party’s intention to distribute more free laptops to catalyse an information technology revolution in Pakistan.