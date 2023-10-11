Israel using white phosphorus bombs in Gaza: Palestine

In the Karama neighborhood of the Gaza Strip, Palestine has charged Israel with using white phosphorus bombs against civilians as Tel Aviv vowed to intensify its ground offensive in response to a Hamas attack.

“The Israeli occupation is using internationally banned white phosphorus bombs against the Palestinians in the Karama neighborhood in northern Gaza,” the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said on X, formerly Twitter on Tuesday.

The founder of the European Observatory for Human Rights, Rami Abdo, posted a video clip of what he claimed to be Israel using phosphorus bombs on the X platform.

“Israeli military forces are using toxic white phosphorus [bombs] on densely populated areas northwest of Gaza City,” he wrote.

According to Anadolu, the New York-based human rights organization Human Rights Watch had previously cited information about Israel’s use of white phosphorus bombs in Gaza during earlier conflicts.

Although it is legal to use white phosphorus weapons to create a smokescreen and conceal troop movements, the 1980 Geneva Convention forbids their use in crowded areas.

Israel made no response to the assertion.

The Israeli military claimed that over the course of the night, dozens of its fighter jets attacked more than 200 targets in a part of Gaza City that it claimed Hamas had used to launch its unprecedented wave of attacks.

At least 900 people have been killed and 4,600 injured in the crowded coastal enclave of Gaza, according to the health ministry.

In the deadliest Palestinian attack on Israel in its history, Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip rampaged through portions of southern Israel on Saturday.

Kan, an Israeli public broadcaster, reported that 1,200 people had died over the weekend.

Most of the victims were civilians who were shot dead in their homes, on the streets, or while dancing outside. Numerous Israelis and people from other countries were taken hostage and taken to Gaza; some of these people were seen being paraded through the streets on social media.

According to Hamas, the attack was in retaliation for Israeli abuses at the sensitive Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem as well as an uptick in settler violence.