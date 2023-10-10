Dr Nadeem shares Pakistan’s health sector reform agenda at Cairo moot

CAIRO: Addressing the 70th WHO Regional Committee meeting in Cairo Federal Health Minister Dr. Nadeem Jan said Health for All by All is everyone’s business; this includes governments, civil society, development partners, private sector, academia, local communities and health practitioners. We must all work hand-in-hand with a belief that strong health systems will protect everyone.

The Minister appreciated WHO Regional Director’s report for Member States on progress, achievements and challenges in implementing Vision 2023, which has outlined the key priorities and progress in line with the Thirteenth General Programme of Work, 2019-25 i.e. enhancing access to Universal Health Coverage, tackling Health Emergencies & ensuring Health & Wellbeing.

He said that in order to achieve universal health coverage, by providing access to quality essential health services without financial hardship, Pakistan became the first country in the World to adopt Disease Control Priorities – edition III. Accordingly, evidence informed, Essential Package of Health Services have been developed at national and provincial level. We are now moving from DCP3 Country Translation to Implementation stage, mainly for District EPHS implementation through government financing, while development partners are providing support to fill the gaps, he said.

The Minister said that Cross Programmatic Efficiency Analysis has been completed in Pakistan to review support from Global Health Initiatives (GHI) including Global Fund to fight against AIDs, TB and Malaria and Global Alliance for Vaccine and Immunization. We need to review the recommendations and start a reform process for effective use of GHI resources though an integrated approach, he said.

He said we are prioritizing hospital sector reforms and we have recently adopted WHO framework for action for the hospital sector. To reduce catastrophic health expenditure for indoor services, Pakistan is implementing Health Insurance Programme in two provinces and three federating areas. In 2023, all arrangements have been finalized to expand the programme in the province of Balochistan also.

The Minister said the government has decided to increase the number of community-based lady health workers from 89,000 to 135,000 within 5 years, while creating more job opportunities in primary health care facilities along with engagement of private sector general practitioners for provision of essential health services.

The Minister said that Pakistan as the current chair of the Global Health Security Agenda, (a framework for IHR 2005), is hosting the Global Health Security Summit 2023 on 1-2 December 2023, at Islamabad. The summit’s primary objectives are to sensitize and engage global leaders and partners to work jointly towards an equitable, safer and healthier world; facilitate a mutual exchange of knowledge, strengthen partnerships, and also showcase member states’ dedication to fulfilling its obligations under the GHS / IHR agenda. Moreover, it would also be a unique opportunity develop new partnerships in areas of health security.

The Minister informed that with personal oversight and support from the honourable Prime Minister, Pakistan will continue to make consistent progress towards interrupting the transmission and eradication of Polio-virus. Only three Polio cases have been reported so far in 2023, from a bordering district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In addition, aggressive Polio vaccination campaign schedule is being implemented in the country, he said.

He said close coordination with the Afghanistan Polio Program is being maintained for the vaccination of population on the move between two countries and the ones residing in bordering areas and settlements.

The Minister said that the United Nations “Decade of Action on Nutrition” has given a new direction in global nutrition action: to eradicate hunger, and malnutrition in all its forms in order to avoid long-term consequences for the country’s economic and social development. We need to recognize the gravity of the new food and nutrition security problem and take action to invest in science, technology and innovation, he said.