Record-breaking track ‘Pasoori’ and Sarmad Khoosat’s ‘Kamli’ wins big at star-studded LSAs

The weekend kicked off on a high note as the industry’s A-lister celebrities walked a humongous red carpet at Karachi’s Expo Centre on Friday. The who’s who from the fashion, entertainment, film, drama and photography circles made statement appearances throwing the attendees and the media into a frenzy. Everywhere the heads turned, you couldn’t look away without spotting a familiar face from TV. To add to the festive atmosphere, tributes and awards were handed out to some of the most talented and skilled actors, singers, photographers, models and designers at the event which we all know as the Lux Style Awards. Here’s our roundup of the star-studded night.

HIGHS — the fashion game was at an all-time high on the red carpet. From saris, pantsuits, gowns and skirts to traditional attire, the celebrities took the night fashionably well. Men in suits, boots and tuxedos complimented their women counterparts equally well. Red and white were the popular colour choices on the carpet.

It was definitely a well-attended ceremony. Every known face from television, film, drama, fashion and photography could be seen.

The tribute to legendary actress, producer, director and host Reema Khan was well-deserved. Saba Qamar performed on all the hit tracks from Reema Khan’s films which was quite befitting to the actress and later, as everyone cheered, Reema joined Saba Qamar on stage and performed with her.

Actors, makeup artists and designers who passed away the previous and this year were given special mentions and remembered with sadness and pride.

It was a controversy-free night with no dramas and meme-worthy happenings.

The catering and photo booths on the red carpet was impeccable and it was ensured that every attendee enjoyed a lush ceremony experience.

The entire cast of ‘Joyland’ could be seen at the ceremony; a film that had initially been banned in Pakistan and had its fair share of challenges and troubles in its home country. We were extremely proud to see Saim Sadiq at the LSAs whose internationally-acclaimed film had been nominated in four categories.

One noteworthy thing was that everyone had to follow the same protocol for entering the premises. There was no special/secret entry for the celebrities and we saw everyone queuing up to make their way inside the halls.

Faisal Kapadia from Strings, Shae Gill and Young Stunners’ performance was excellently played out and was met with a round of huge applause from the audience.

LOWS — about time the award shows should begin early or at least the time that is mentioned on the invites. What was stated to begin at 6pm actually started at 10pm.

Now we know we mentioned how it was a well-attended event but many noteworthy faces were absent also. It would’ve been wonderful to see Atif Aslam, Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat, Sajal Ali, Mawra Hocane, Javed Sheikh, Syra Yousaf, Shaan Shahid, Humaima Malick, Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi and so many others.

The scripts need to be funnier, more engaging and meaningful. Towards the end, the only ones who were laughing at the jokes were the hosts themselves.

There are a few categories that the LSAs miss out on year after year. These include DOPs and fashion journalists. Every person involved deserves to be honoured.

Winners

CRITICS’ CHOICE AWARDS — FASHION

Emerging Talent of the Year

Abeer Asad

Fashion Forward Brand of the Year

Hussain Rehar

Fashion Hair & Make-up Artist of the Year

Sunil Nawab

Fashion Model of the Year

Maha Tahirani

Fashion Photographer/ Videographer of the Year

Aleena Naqvi

Fashion Stylist of the Year

Tabesh Khoja

Most Stylish Musician of the Year

Meesha Shafi

FILM

Film of the Year – Viewers’ Choice

‘Quaid E Azam Zindabad’

Best Actress of the Year – Viewers’ Choice

Saba Qamar – ‘Kamli’

Best Actor of the Year – Viewers’ Choice

Feroze Khan – ‘Tich Button’

Film Playback Song of the Year – Viewers’ Choice

Peela Rung – ‘Parde Mein Rehne Do’

Best Film Director – Critic’s Choice

Sarmad Sultan Khoosat – ‘Kamli’

Film of the Year – Critic’s Choice

‘Kamli’

MUSIC

Singer of the Year – Viewers’ Choice

Ali Sethi – ‘Pasoori’

Song of the Year – Viewers’ Choice

‘Kahani suno’ – Kaifi Khalil

Most Streamed Song of the Year – Viewers’ Choice

‘Pasoori’ – Ali Sethi & Shae Gill

Music Producer of the Year – Critics’ Choice

Abdullah Siddiqui & Xulfi – ‘Pasoori’

TELEVISION

Best TV Play-Viewers’ Choice

‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’

Best TV Long Serial – Viewers’ Choice

‘Betiyaan’

Best TV Actor – Viewers’ Choice

Arslan Naseer – ‘Paristan’

Best TV Actress – Viewers’ Choice

Yumna Zaidi – ‘Bakhtawar’

Best Original Soundtrack – Viewers’ Choice

‘Mere Humsafar’

Best Emerging Talent TV – Critics’ Choice

Dananeer Mobin – ‘Sinf e Aahan’

Best Ensemble Play – Critics’ Choice

‘Sinf e Aahan’

Best TV Actor – Critics’ Choice

Bilal Abbas Khan – ‘Dobara’

Best TV Actress – Critics’ Choice

Yumna Zaidi – ‘Bakhtawar’

Best TV Director – Critics’ Choice

Saife Hasan – ‘Sang e Mah’

Best TV Play Writer – Critics’ Choice

Mustafa Afridi – ‘Sang e Mah’

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS

Unilever Chairman’s Lifetime Achievement Award:

Reema Khan

LUX Change Maker Award:

Marina Khan