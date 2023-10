Amber Liaqat — this style diva made heads turn in this Ralph Lauren drape dress with statement heels by Kat Maconie. We loved her blingy Zara jewellery too!

Vaneeza Ahmed — this former supermodel clad in black with an old-fashioned bun showed us that this wasn’t her first rodeo. We loved the minimalist makeup look too

Hira Tareen — what to say about Hira Tareen’s silk crush purple look. With this statement dress, who could’ve missed her?