2 soldiers martyred, 5 terrorists killed in Zhob operation

Two soldiers embraced martyrdom while five terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation in the general Sambaza area of Balochistan’s Zhob district, the army’s media wing said on Monday.

According to a statement released by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted the operation on the night of October 8 and 9.

“During the conduct of the operation, terrorists were surrounded and after an intense exchange of fire, five terrorists were sent to hell,” it said. “However, in the ensuing exchange of fire, Major Syed Ali Raza Shah (Age 31 years, resident of Sargodha District), who was leading the operation from the front, and Havaldar Nisar Ahmed (Age 38 years, resident of Vehari District), having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat,” the ISPR said.

The military’s media affairs wing said the security forces of Pakistan were indebted and proud of the brave men and paid homage to their chivalry and sacrifices for the motherland. “It further strengthens our resolve to uproot the menace of terrorism from the country,” it said, adding that sanitisation of surrounding areas was underway to eliminate other terrorists in the area.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities in recent months, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year. In July, as many as 12 soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in separate military operations in the Zhob and Sui areas of Balochistan.

That was the military’s highest single-day death toll from terrorist attacks reported this year. Before this, 10 personnel were martyred in a ‘fire raid’ in Balochistan’s Kech district in February 2022.

Earlier this month, data compiled by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) said the number of militant attacks in August was the highest tally for monthly strikes in almost nine years. There were 99 attacks across the country, the highest number in a single month since November 2014, the report had said.