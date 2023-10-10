Gold prices in Pakistan experience modest decline

On Monday, the 24-karat gold price in Pakistan has experienced a slight dip, reaching Rs195,000 per tola. Likewise, those interested in 22-karat gold can now secure it at a rate of Rs178,750 per tola. For individuals seeking smaller quantities, the rates are equally enticing. Presently, 10 grams of 24-karat gold are priced at Rs167,181, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold can be acquired for Rs153,249. It is important to note that gold rates in Pakistan can fluctuate multiple times throughout the day in response to global market trends. These rates are sourced from reliable outlets, primarily situated in Karachi and Multan. However, it is worth mentioning that the official gold rates provided by the All Pakistan Jewelers Association have not been updated since September 12, 2023. For those closely monitoring the gold market, it is advisable to remain vigilant as rates continue to respond to global developments in the world of gold. Rest assured, we are dedicated to keeping our readers well-informed and will provide regular updates on the gold market in Pakistan. Stay tuned for the latest developments in gold prices.