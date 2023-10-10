HEC launches scholarship program for students from Gwadar

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan has launched an initiative aimed at empowering the youth of Gwadar with contemporary education and essential skills.

This program is designed to support exceptional students from Gwadar who aspire to pursue undergraduate studies (BS-4/5 years Program) at HEC-recognized public sector universities and degree-awarding institutions (DAIs) located in the provinces of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh.

This scholarship program is a government initiative designed to empower students from Gwadar with contemporary skills, enabling them to secure employment opportunities within the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and other labor markets.

Scholarships are being offered for the academic year up to Fall 2023, covering a wide range of academic disciplines, under the project titled “Scholarship Program for Students from Gwadar.”

The above-mentioned scholarship is specifically designed for the students holding residence or domicile certificates of the district of Gwadar and who have completed their 12-year education including FA/FSs/ICS, ICom, and DAE or equivalent, Gwadar Pro reported on Monday.

Students from Gwadar currently enrolled in 4-year BS programs at any public sector university in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Sindh, with a minimum of three years left in their academic session, are also eligible to apply for this scholarship. Selection of students will be solely based on merit, determined by their performance in an aptitude test administered by ETC-HEC and their academic records in SSC and HSSC.

The scholarship will cover tuition fees, hostel fees, and other charges of the selected students. The students will also get a monthly stipend as well as yearly books and traveling allowances.

Students from Gwadar, aged up to 22 years, can apply for the program online through the HEC website until the application deadline of October 31, 2023.

In April, HEC granted 200 scholarships through the Coastal Region Higher Education Scholarship Program (CRHESP) for undergraduate students from Balochistan’s coastal region, including Gwadar, in HEC-recognized universities and institutions.

The federal and provincial governments of Balochistan are prioritizing education in Gwadar to empower the youth. Many educational institutions, supported by CPEC, are offering quality technical and vocational education.

The University of Gwadar (UG) recently granted the Chinese Ambassador Special Scholarship to its students. UG and the Pak-China Technical & Vocational Institute (PCTVI) offer free shipping industry-related short courses.

Moreover, UG has partnered with TANG International Education Group, China, facilitating students and employees to access online short courses at renowned Chinese universities and colleges.