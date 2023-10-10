Kim strolls to victory at The Ascendant LPGA

LOS ANGELES: South Korea’s Kim Hyo-joo strolled to a wire-to-wire victory at The Ascendant LPGA in Texas on Sunday, shooting a two-under-par 69 to win by four strokes. The 28-year-old world number seven had opened up a commanding five-shot lead after Saturday’s third round at The Colony in Dallas and never looked in danger of surrendering that cushion on Sunday. Kim reached the turn at one under for the round, 12 under overall, after two birdies and one bogey on the front nine. A bogey on the 11th dropped her back to 11 under, but two more birdies on the 14th and 17th holes ensured victory by four shots with a 13 under aggregate of 271. Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines and Thailand’s Atthaya Thitikul shared second place on nine under. Pagdanganan and Atthaya both shot six-under-par 65s to close. Pagdanganan’s final round included six birdies on the back nine but the 25-year-old from Quezon City was unable to close the gap on leader Kim. Atthaya was similarly impressive down the stretch, making five birdies in her final seven holes to march up the leaderboard.