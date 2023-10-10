City School celebrates high achievers at prestigious ceremony

The City School Northern Region organised the ‘High Achiever’s Ceremony’ in Islamabad on Saturday to celebrate the remarkable achievements of students. Ms. Sabahat Khan Tatari, the Regional Director North, expressed her pride in the collaborative efforts of students, parents, teachers, and school leaders, resulting in numerous top positions and distinctions at both international and national levels. She also pledged to uphold the legacy of exceptional results for years to come.

Among the many distinguished students, Abdullah Zaib, Momina Siddiqui, Anmol Kali and the parent community extended their deepest gratitude for The City School’s stanch commitment to making learning an enriching and meaningful experience.

The ceremony featured awards in various categories, including top in the world and region, distinctions, outstanding Cambridge learners and teachers, recognizing the excellence of individuals who contribute to the school’s success and promising to achieve even more in the future.