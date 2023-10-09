World Cup 2023: Zainab Abbas leaves India due to threats

Zainab Abbas, a Pakistani presenter chosen by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the World Cup 2023 event, has left India.

According to reports, the acclaimed sports journalist has arrived in Dubai after feeling immense pressure since arriving in India to present the mega cricket event.

According to reports, her family members and a broadcaster advised him to leave India to avoid any unpleasant situations.

According to some reports, the presenter was deported from India. A local attorney recently filed a case against her for allegedly posting anti-Hindu religious comments on social media eight years ago.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced Zainab Abbas as the World Cup 2023 presenter earlier this month.