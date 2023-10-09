Minister-led economic team departs for annual IMF, WB meetings

Pakistan’s economic team, headed by the caretaker finance minister, has departed for Morocco for annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB). The annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank are scheduled to start from October 9 (tomorrow), and the Pakistan team is being led by caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar. The State Bank governor and the finance secretary are also part of the delegation. Besides participating in the annual meetings of the World Bank and the IMF, the economic team is also likely to meet with the IMF managing director, World Bank president, and Asian Development Bank officials. The caretaker finance minister, along with the economic team, is expected to discuss the sale of bonds in the international market. The team is also expected to meet with Chinese and Saudi finance ministers, according to sources. The finance minister is also scheduled to meet the officials of global rating agency Moody’s, the sources added. The sources also said that the finance minister is expected to meet the IMF chief on the sidelines and discuss the loan program.