Taylor Swift tour film tops $100m in advance ticket sales

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film has become a box office blockbuster a week before hitting cinemas. Its distributor AMC says global advance ticket sales have topped $100m (£82m), adding demand “has been incredible from the moment it was first announced.”

The firm says it took less than 24 hours for the movie to beat its record for the highest one-day sales.

That makes it the most profitable concert film in history, overtaking Justin Bieber’s Never Say Never.

The Canadian singer’s movie, which mixed documentary footage with live performance, made $99m (£81m) in 2011.

Swift’s global tour, which is scheduled to continue until late 2024, is also on track to become the biggest in history.

Stadium ticket sales could reach $1.4bn which would break the record currently held by Elton John for his farewell tour.

The film of the Eras tour is due to be released in cinemas in more than 100 countries next Friday.

Analysts estimate that in addition to advance ticket sales, the film could see another $100m of box office takings in North America on its opening weekend.

Five films – including Barbie, The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – have generated more than $100m in their North America debut this year.

AMC is also distributing the movie of Beyonce’s Renaissance tour, which is set to be released in December.

Last year, Swift became the first artist in history to have songs in every slot of the top 10 US singles chart.

She overtook Drake, who held the previous record of nine top 10 singles at the same time in September 2021. The Beatles previously held the record in 1964 with eight singles in the top 10.

In August, Spotify said Swift broke another record, becoming the first female artist in the streaming platform’s history to reach 100 million monthly listeners.

The news came after she released her third re-recorded album in July – Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) – which hit the top of the US and UK charts. Later this month, Swift will release her next re-recorded album 1989 (Taylor’s Version). She is re-recording her earlier albums because it will allow her to own the songs’ original recordings.