Ambassador Shoaib Sarwar hosts Tech Meetup in Denmark to welcome CEOs, companies from Pakistan

Copenhagen, Denmark, 6th October – The recent Pakistan Tech delegation from a successful event in Oslo, Norway, made a significant mark on the tech landscape with their participation in the Pakistan Tech Meetup hosted by the Pakistani Ambassador to Denmark, Mr. Shoaib Sarwar.

The event, held on 6th October at the Embassy in Copenhagen, served as a platform for fostering collaboration between Pakistani tech companies and the thriving Danish tech community. Ambassador Shoaib Sarwar has an excellent track record of supporting the tech ecosystem and has played a pivotal role in promoting the sector formerly as the Deputy Consul General in Los Angeles including enabling Amazon.com merchant support for Pakistani businesses. He underscores his unwavering commitment to technology and innovation by further inviting Pakistani companies to expand in Denmark.

The delegates from Pakistan embraced the opportunity to connect with local tech enthusiasts and industry leaders in Denmark, solidifying relationships that are expected to lead to exciting collaborations and new avenues for growth. This event exemplified the global nature of the tech ecosystem, where borders are no longer barriers to innovation.