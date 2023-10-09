Kajol reveals Ajay Devgn hasn’t watched many of her films

Kajol and Ajay Devgn are among the top and most well-liked Bollywood celebrities. They are also one of the most powerful couples in the film industry. Both Kajol and Ajay Devgn have been married for more than 24 years now, and recently, the actress has revealed, she has never needed his approval for her work. In fact, the actress revealed they avoid discussing acting or movies at home because they have plenty of other things to talk about as a married couple.

During a recent interview with Film Companion, Kajol revealed that her husband-actor Ajay Devgn doesn’t watch many of her projects, while she watches many of his. However, she mentioned that this doesn’t bother her. The actress said, “I don’t seek validation in that respect from him.”

When asked if they ever offered each other advice on acting, Kajol instantly responded with a ‘no’ and said, “We’re both very secure as people. So, we have never gone to each other and said, ‘Oh you know, do this scene this way’. We never do that. We just never talk about it. We have so much else to talk about, ‘Do bachche hain, ghar hai, do kutte hain, chaar gaadi hain (We have two children, a house, two dogs and four cars)’ So, so much comes in between, that we do not get time to talk about the movies or acting.”

Kajol starred in Ajay Devgn’s first directorial venture, U Me Aur Hum, in the year 2008. This romantic drama was a project where Devgn was involved as a writer, producer, director, and actor. It received mixed reviews from critics, but the performances of Kajol and Devgn were particularly appreciated. In the same interview, the actress shared her experience of being directed by him.

She said, “That was awesome actually he is one of the best directors that I have ever worked with and I keep telling him I was like you need to take me back into your movie again we need to do a film together but I think he has to find the “perfect script” for that which he hasn’t come across.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has currently begun shooting for an OTT film titled Do Patti directed by Kanika Dhillon. The film also marks Kriti Sanon’s debut as a producer.

Kajol starred in Ajay Devgn’s first directorial venture, U Me Aur Hum, in the year 2008. This romantic drama was a project where Devgn was involved as a writer, producer, director, and actor. It received mixed reviews from critics, but the performances of Kajol and Devgn were particularly appreciated. In the same interview, the actress shared her experience of being directed by him.

She said, “That was awesome actually he is one of the best directors that I have ever worked with and I keep telling him I was like you need to take me back into your movie again we need to do a film together but I think he has to find the “perfect script” for that which he hasn’t come across.” Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has currently begun shooting for an OTT film titled Do Patti directed by Kanika Dhillon. The film also marks Kriti Sanon’s debut as a producer.