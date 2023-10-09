Kendall Jenner appears to be ‘in love’ with beau Bad Bunny

Kendall Jenner appeared to be basking in the joys of her new relationship with Bad Bunny during their latest outing. Fans are convinced that the 27-year-old supermodel is “in love” with her new beau as she stepped out with the singer in Miami over the weekend. The twosome enjoyed a date at the Super-Blue art installation followed by dinner at Hometown BBQ after the Effecto rapper emerged victorious in seven categories at BillBoard’s Latin Music Awards. Taking to Reddit, a fan expressed: “Must be nice for her to finally be dating sb who is more available to spend time together.” “They are enjoying each other right now and that’s good for them,” another gushed. “That’s cute she’s supporting him while in Miami,” added another. Jenner and Bunny seemingly confirmed their months-long romance by starring together in a recent campaign for Gucci. The couple has been linked together since February. When asked about the nature of his relationship with Jenner, the award-winning singer refused to clarify anything in an interview with Vanity Fair last month.