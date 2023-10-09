Kane Williamson injury update: out of second world cup match, expected for third

New Zealand’s Kane Williamson has been sidelined for the team’s second World Cup match due to an injury, according to head coach Gary Stead.

However, there is optimism surrounding his recovery, and he is expected to return for the third match.

Stead also provided updates on the fitness of Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee, indicating that they are likely to be available for the upcoming match against the Netherlands.

Ferguson performed well in training, and Southee showed promise by returning to bowling and fielding activities. Southee’s final clearance will depend on the results of an upcoming x-ray.

New Zealand has been grappling with injuries in this World Cup tournament, and Williamson is no exception.

He has been nursing an ACL tear sustained during the IPL earlier this year.

Despite this setback, Williamson did participate in the warm-up games against Pakistan and South Africa, showcasing his skills with scores of 54 and 37 before retiring out.

New Zealand’s next challenge will be against the Netherlands in Hyderabad on Monday. Coach Stead remains hopeful that Williamson will regain full fitness in time for the team’s third match against Bangladesh on Friday.