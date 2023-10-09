President urges world to play role for international peace

President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday called upon the international community to play its active role for peaceful resolution of the Israel-Palestine dispute in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions and international law. In a post on X, he said progress towards peace could not materialise without condemnation of usurpation and brutalisation of Palestinian rights and people by Israel.

“Continuous annexation of land, illegal settlements, disproportionate reactions and killings. The result is no hope and no progress towards peace,” the president added.

He said time had come to move forward in line with UN resolutions, adding “International community can play a big role today towards world peace.”

Meanwhile Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani while reiterating Pakistan’s solidarity with the Palestinians called upon the international community to intervene to bring an end to the conflict, protect civilians, and work towards a lasting peace in the Middle East (ME).

In a post on X, the foreign minister said that Pakistan was deeply concerned by the escalating hostility in the Middle East and the loss of innocent lives. “We stand in solidarity with Palestinians and call for an immediate end to the violence and oppression by Israeli occupation forces. A viable and sovereign State of Palestine must be established on the basis of pre-1967 borders and UN resolutions,” he said in a related post.