Yumna wins fifth consecutive Lux Style Award for Best Actress

Pakistani showbiz sensation Yumna Zaidi has once again etched her name in the annals of entertainment history by securing her fifth consecutive Lux Style Award for Best Actress.

Zaidi clinched the Best Actress Award for her stellar performance in the drama serial ‘Bakhtawar’.

The glittering event was held at the Expo Centre Karachi.

Yamna Zaidi, renowned for her remarkable acting skills and her ability to immerse herself in her roles, has graced the screen in numerous beloved dramas, including ‘Pyaar Ke Sadake,’ ‘Bakhtawar,’ ‘Tere Bin,’ and many others.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the actress shared pictures of her with all five Lux Awards, sparking an outpouring of congratulatory messages from fellow actors and devoted fans alike.

The star-studded Lux Style Awards ceremony was hosted by Saba Qamar, Fahad Mustafa, Ahmed Ali Butt and Durefishan Saleem.