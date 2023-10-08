Farhan Saeed and Urwa expecting their first child

Pakistan’s celebrity couple Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed are expecting their first child together. The A-list celebrity couple, Pakistan’s heartthrob singer-actor Farhan Saeed and his actor-producer wife, Urwa Hocane, took social media by storm on Friday night, as they announced their first pregnancy.

Taking to her Instagram handle, with over 6 million followers, the ‘Amanat’ actor shared a joint post with her husband, the ‘Mere Humsafar’ star.

With the picture of the good-looking couple, dressed to the nines in their colour-coordinated black and gold outfits for an annual awards ceremony, Hocane wrote, “It’s the 3 of us tonight! MashaAllah.”

The joyous announcement was met with great excitement from thousands of the #UrHan fans and the entertainment fraternity, who swamped the comments section of the post with heartfelt wishes and anticipation to see the ‘three of them’.

Fellow actors like Zara Noor Abbas, twin sisters Aiman and Minal Khan, Saboor Aly, Kinza Hashmi, Sarah Khan, Yashma Gill and Khala-to-be Mawra Hocane among others extended their congratulations to the expecting couple.

It is pertinent to mention here that the singer-turned-actor Farhan Saeed tied the knot to A-list showbiz diva Urwa Hocane in 2016. There were speculations around the couple’s separation for quite some time, however, the rumours were put to rest earlier this year with their mushy clicks on Eid-ul-Fitr.