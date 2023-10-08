Why did former Bollywood actress name her son after Tariq Jamil?

Sana Khan named her son ‘Tariq Jamil’ after the renowned religious scholar Tariq Jamil. Sana Khan announced the birth of her son in July 2023. Ex-Bollywood actress, who had previously declared her intent to live according to Islamic teachings in October 2020, married Maulana Anas Sayed. Pictures of Sana Khan and Maulana Anas Sayed often go viral on social media and are well-liked by their admirers. Following her conversion to Islam, there has been an increase, rather than a decrease, in Sana Khan’s following on social media. Jai Ho actress, announced the birth of her son in July 2023. Recently, the renowned religious scholar, Maulana Tariq Jamil, revealed in an interview that Sana Khan named her son ‘Tariq Jamil’ with his permission. Maulana Tariq Jamil stated that the marriage of Sana Khan and Anas Sayed was also arranged by Allah. He said, “Allah had sent me as a means for their marriage. The blessing of repentance is given by Allah to everyone, but the greatest thing is when you become a means for someone’s repentance.” Maulana Tariq Jamil mentioned that Sana Khan had asked him before the birth of her child whether she could name her son ‘Tariq Jamil,’ to which he replied that it was a matter of happiness for him. It is worth noting that Sana Khan had announced her retirement from acting in 2020 and later got married to Maulana Anas Sayed.