Pakistan affirms support to Saudi Arabia’s bid to host FIFA World Cup 2034

Pakistan on Friday reaffirmed its support to Saudi Arabia after the country announced its intention to host the FIFA World Cup in 2034.

In a statement, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated: “We wish our Saudi brothers all success in this endeavour and are certain that Saudi Arabia will host a most memorable FIFA World Cup.”

The Kingdom announced that it would bid to host the 2034 World Cup after FIFA invited countries from the Asia and Oceania regions to submit bids.

Saudi Arabia’s inaugural FIFA World Cup bid is supported by the country’s increasing experience in hosting world-class football events, along with its forthcoming plans to host the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, welcoming fans from around the globe.

The bid aims to bring forth a top-tier tournament and is inspired by the ongoing societal and economic transformation in the country, as well as the deep-rooted passion for football among its people, according to a statement released by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation.

This development follows closely on the heels of Qatar’s historic hosting of the first-ever World Cup in the Middle East. Notably, during that tournament, the Saudi national team garnered global attention by defeating eventual champions Argentina in the group stage.

Building on this momentum, Saudi Arabia entered the world stage by securing the services of football icon Cristiano Ronaldo to play in the Saudi Pro League, a move that kick-started a trend of attracting renowned athletes to the world’s largest crude oil exporter through lucrative contracts.