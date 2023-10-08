Journey from 2005 disaster to resilience

October 2005, Earthquake took over 87,000 human lives and uprooted 3.5 million people. At that time, sthe helplessness was obvious as there was no trained team to conduct Search and Rescue activities and the country was at receiving end in all respect due to dismal state of rescue services. Now after 18 years of that catastrophic earthquake we are commemorating the Disaster Resilience Day with the confidence that at least we are better prepared for any disaster caused by natural hazards as compare to 2005. Numerous steps which had been taken after earthquake include quality construction in earthquake hit areas, newly started Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) by then established the first Disaster Emergency Response Team in October 2006 and subsequently has been involved in the capacity building of its Search and Rescue Team as per international standards. Likewise, Emergency Services Academy started training of rescuers from all over the country to establish a comprehensive integrated emergency management system in all districts of Punjab and in other Provinces of Pakistan. Today Emergency Services Academy has trained over 24000 emergency services personnel for Punjab, KP, GB, Baluchistan and AJK. The integrated model of Emergency Service Rescue 1122 is being replicated in other provinces to provide right to emergency care without any discrimination. Pakistan Rescue Team (PRT) of Emergency Services Academy Rescue 1122 Lahore has become the 1st United Nations International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (UN-INSARAG) classified Team in South Asia after completing an extensive evaluation process of several years under supervision of UN INSARAG Mentors for National and International disaster response as per international standards. Due to UN Classification, the Pakistan Rescue Team was the first International Team reached in Adiyman, Turkiye Earthquake and started Search & Rescue Operation. This Pakistan Rescue Team extricated several alive victims from Adiyaman and Hatay and evacuated many dead bodies from collapsed structures. Pak – Turkiye brotherhood can be visibly felt as in 2005 earthquake Turkiye was the first country came to assist Pakistan and today Pakistan stood with Turkiye and Governments of the both countries are committed to continue this cooperation.

Government of Pakistan through National Disaster Management, UNOCHA and Emergency Services Academy Classified Team striving to train more UN INSARAG classified teams in the country. Rescue 1122 has also initiated process to train light search and rescue teams from UN INSARAG.

Government of the Pakistan has notified 8th October as the National Resilience Day which is positively highlighting our national resolve for preparedness as well as resilience of our people. Rescue Service has rescued over 13.7 million victims of different emergencies, the modern Fire Rescue Service responded over 218,000 fire incidents and saved losses worth over 634 billion. Motorbike Rescue Service responded over 1.7 million emergencies with average response time of 4 minutes in all districts of Punjab and Patient Transfer Service shifted 1.3 million from lower health facility to higher health facility. The emergency service has been expanded to all districts and tehsils and motorbike rescue service started in all districts to provide emergency services at the door steps of the people of Punjab. Rescuers provided frontline services during COVID-19 pandemic and floods. In recent flood 318,674 people were rescued and evacuated and no significant loss of life was reported due to well organized flood rescue operation by Rescue 1122. As per Punjab Community Safety Act 2021, the Punjab Community Safety Building Regulations 2022 have been notified to ensure safety in high rise buildings.

Furthermore, Emergency Service has established Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) in all Union Councils (UCs) of Punjab and started Rescue Scout Corps training to make them able to assist in management of emergencies and safety promotion. Rescue 1122 is also focal point for Prime Minister Initiative Pak Life Saver Program to train citizens on essential lifesaving skills like Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) so that maximum lives could be saved in case of any emergency or disaster.

Every year Emergency Services Academy organizes National Rescue Challenge in order to improve coordination, and ensure uniform standards of emergency services in the country. This Year, 12th National Rescue Challenge has been organized from 4th to 6th October 2023 at Emergency Services Academy Lahore in which 18 Rescue teams from all provinces of Pakistan participated in the Rescue Challenge. Similarly, 7th International Volunteer Day CERTs Challenge shall also be organized in the Academy from 5th to 9th December to ensure the preparedness of CERTs/ Volunteers for Disaster Response at community level. These community teams shall be evaluated on Community Action for Disaster Response (CADRE) Skills. The continuous strengthening of emergency services and capacity building of communities are improving the level of resilience in the country and also helps to develop safer communities in Pakistan.

Author is Head of Community Safety & Information Rescue Punjab