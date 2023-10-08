Bargobar Urdu launching ceremony held

Bargobar Urdu was formally launched on 30th September as a Publication House dedicated to promoting book reading habits in children at an early age. The event was organized at the National Library in Islamabad. Dr Zafar Koreshi, Dean Air University graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Dr Raja Mazhar Hameed, MD National Book Foundation Islamabad, was the guest of honour . Prominent academic personalities, faculty members from renowned schools , parents and members of society were also present .

Ms Unsia Bano, the founder and chief organizer of the event presented her concept of reviving the reading culture in children through story books associated with traditional characters like Ali Baba, Hatim Tai, Mullah Naseer Uddin, Sheikh Chilly etc. Her books takes the characters from their childhood gradually upwards in a series corresponding to the age of children readers. The books are articulated with pictures, stories in simple text, poems and activities for the children. The pictures and stories carry moral lessons that will help build character, bonding within the family and enhance comprehension.

Ms Unsia Bano has a rich academic experience of 25 years. She has been a teacher, Principal and Curriculum coordinator in Beaconhouse School System. She has authored 40 books including series like Shaheen, Taoos, Hudhood, and several other readers for Beaconhouse School System and The Educators School System that are included in the National curriculum . Her recent books are centered around the legendary character of Ali Baba.

The program got further enriched with the interaction of accredited penal members like Mrs Sadia Pervaiz, Group Captain (R) Sultan Mehmood Hali, Mrs Rukhsana Zafar and Ayesha Shabbir, each adding their views on tackling challenges to book reading particularly the impact of social media and ways how that can be managed. The panelists hailed the initiative launched by Ms Unsia Bano to fill in the void in the children Urdu literature.

Ms Unsia also gave her future vision that will include translation into English language for the expats, creation of ebooks, and expanding the outreach through YouTube, Facebook and Instagram channels. She made special reference to Ms Sadia Pervaiz, Rukhsana Zafar, Rizwana Jabbar, Seemi Jabbar and Shagufta Adil who helped her build and transform her ideas into books through guidance and encouragement. Her emphasis for the audience and general public was to dedicate their time for reading with children, give books as gifts and spread the word.

Bargobar Urdu will also provide educational consultancy for curriculum development and school administration . School administration covers all areas to develop school functions from teaching to training, Reserach and Physical development, behavioral management , discipline , motivation and management etc.

Story telling is an art, particularly helpful with smaller children. It builds a bridge between the story teller , teacher or parent, and the audience; i.e children. Nazia Mazhar narrated one of the stories to the children from the audience and helped them extract key lessons.

Ms Summiya Ghias made an interesting enquiry to the audience by asking them to name suitable contemporary personalities with similarities to the characters chosen for the books. Abdussatar Edhi figured out as a symbol of generosity and selflessness like Hatim Tai, Anwar Maqsood and Obaid Ullah as wisemen akin Mullah Naseer Uddin etc.

Dr Raja Mazhar Hameed apprised the audience about the efforts of National Book Foundation in meeting the targets set for single national curriculum, creating content for dyslexic children and multiplying the turnover of publications through NBF. Under his leadership, NBF has turned out as a profitable government institution that competes private enterprises in winning over contracts. His contributions to the institution were acknowledged with standing ovation.

Dr Zafar Koreshi appreciated the efforts of Bargobar Urdu in creating the content to fill up the gap which will revitalize our national culture not only in the country but abroad as well.

Mrs Shagufta Adil moderated the program. She was helped by Seemi Jabbar, Rizwana Jabbar, Dania Aziz, Mahnoor Aziz and Minahil Habib in preparing for the event.

The program was highly appreciated by the audience who took deep interest throughout the proceedings. Later the books were displayed for the audience.

Bargobar Urdu attaches great significance to spreading the message to the underprivileged children. It will give special discounts to the NGOs working with underprivileged children. It will also contribute profits to helping the needy children through provision of its publications.