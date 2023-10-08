Free medical camp treats dozens of cleft lip children

A journey started from very initial level now has been expanded to providing treatment to dozens of children suffering from Cleft Lip and Palate, said Farhat Akhtar Rehman, senior member of the Islamabad Cleft Lip and Palate Association (ICLAPA).

The association held a free medical camp to treat cleft lip and palate patients. Around 40 patients were examined at the camp by the team of doctors headed by Dr Azhar Sheikh. The medical team consisted of Dr Ayesha Aslam, Dr Zahida Ahmad, Dr Maida Hanif and others. The camp is organized by the ICLAPA 3-4 times in a year providing life changing treatment to children to families who can’t afford this treatment.

During the course of detailed examination, doctors provided simple treatment to some patients and they advised minor and major surgeries to others whose diseases were found more complicated.

Farhat Akhtar Rehman briefed Daily Times that the journey of this global cause was started from the very beginning level by Muhammad Aftab (late) and Dr. Akhtar Rehman in joint collaboration of some others in 2002, adding that it got a marvelous appreciation from the affected patients.

“We have the best doctors team that pertains to this cause by entertaining dozens of patients so far,” she said, adding that our team provides treatment totally free of cost which, for instance, at least Rs 75,000 for minor surgery ach and Rs 170,000 for major operation by private medical centers in the country.

According to her, the entire expense related to these surgeries is borne through donations.

To a question she explained that paid Operation Theaters are hired as a requirement whenever it is needed in order to treat recommended patients for surgery.

The purpose of establishment of ICLAPA was to alleviate the suffering of children board with cleft lip and cleft palate without charging a single penny as to ensure that they lead a normal healthy life to become active members of the society. The association is planning and working to develop an independent state of art hospital in Islamabad in future. It believes in reaching out to the underprivileged communities of the country, alleviating their suffering, and bringing similes and happiness in their lives.

Actually, the ICLAPA was a group of volunteers, which relied on donors to bring hope and happiness in the lives of people, for whom it was financially difficult to give treatment to their children.

The guidance, support, and extensive network of founders of the association was highly emphasized by a Secretary General of the association.