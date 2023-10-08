Naqvi okays Rs 5b funds for hospitals upgradation

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over 29th Provincial Cabinet meeting at CM office. An approval of funds worth Rs. 5 billion was granted during the meeting for the improvement of treatment facilities in the big hospitals of Punjab and for their upgradation as well. The cabinet decided to rent out the lawn of Punjab House Karachi for the celebrations so as to enhance revenue. The lawn of Punjab House Karachi for holding celebrations can be rented out at Rs. 3 lakh. The cabinet granted the approval to rent out the lawn of Punjab House Karachi for holding celebrations while approval was also granted to make an agreement with the chain of any big hotel to rent out the lawn of Punjab House Karachi for holding celebrations. Deputy Commissioner Lahore will be the Administrator of Metropolitan Corporation Lahore and an approval was granted in this regard. CM Mohsin Naqvi while directing to further improve financial assistance package for the family members of the government officials who die during performance of their duty stated that the financial assistance package after being improved should be submitted for approval in the next cabinet meeting. It was decided during the cabinet meeting that kidney, psychological and drug addict patients will be provided quality health and rehabilitation facilities. The cabinet granted an approval to fix the quality of (MSDS) mechanism for the treatment and rehabilitation of the patients admitted in the dialysis centres and for the psychological as well as drug addict patients admitted in the centers. Approval was also granted during the meeting to delegate powers to the union councils under the program “Ab Gaon Chamkein Gy”. Approval was granted on the induction mechanism of DG PAFDA and other vacancies. Approval was granted of performance and audit reports of the Punjab government and district governments for the year 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23. Approval was also accorded during the meeting of the Council of Islamic Ideology reports. Provincial Ministers, Advisers, Chief Secretary, IG Police, Advocate General Punjab and concerned officials attended the meeting.

President and Board Members of Entrepreneurs’ Organisation Lahore Chapter met with the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at CM Office. The Members of Entrepreneurs’ Organisation Lahore Chapter put forth their proposals to enhance exports. CM Mohsin Naqvi noted down their recommendations and assured them to remove obstacles being confronted to increase exports. CM Mohsin Naqvi invited the Members of Entrepreneurs’ Organisation to make their investment in the Global Village Mall and assured them to review the proposal to allot a land on soft conditions in the industrial estates.CM Mohsin Naqvi while talking on this occasion revealed that NOCs of 36 departments will be issued under a single roof by One Window Operation. Presidents of the Chamber of Commerce & Industry are being included in the Boards of Waste Management Companies. Mohsin Naqvi apprised that 110 ongoing development projects will be completed by 10th January in Punjab. Mohsin Naqvi informed that we are upgrading 30 hospitals of Punjab adding that 600 billion wheat circular debt has been retired in Punjab. There is a trend of a fall in the price of dollar and goods due to stoppage of smuggling towards Afghanistan. Those meeting with CM Mohsin Naqvi comprise President of Entrepreneurs’ Organisation Lahore Chapter Aaqib Chaudhry, Board Members Osama Shamsi, Ahmed Aziz, Muhammad Qasim, Mohsin Umar Saeed, Ahsan Majeed, Maira Qureshi, Ahsan Shahid, Majid Naseer, Ahmed Sethi, Najeeb, Khurram Gulzar, Kamal Mian and Faisal Ashraf. Provincial Minister for Industries & Agriculture SM Tanvir, Provincial Minister for Information Amir Mir, Secretary Industries and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited late-night General Hospital and early morning Police Station Defence A. CM Mohsin Naqvi reviewed treatment facilities in the General Hospital and inspected emergency, other wards and X-ray room. Mohsin Naqvi met with the patients and their attendants and inquired from them about treatment facilities and free medicines. Few patients and their attendants complained about delay in their check-up by the doctors.CM Mohsin Naqvi ordered the hospital administration to redress complaints of the patients forthwith and ensure their timey check-up.CM Mohsin Naqvi reviewed cleanliness situation and directed to further improve cleanliness arrangements in the hospital.CM Mohsin Naqvi shook hands with the doctors present on their duty and commended them on serving the distressed humanity. Later, CM Mohsin Naqvi visited Police Station Defence A and inquired from the accused detained in the lock-up of Police Station Defence A about their cases.CM Mohsin Naqvi talked with an elderly detained in the lock-up on asking for alms and inquired about the case. Mohsin Naqvi listened to the issue of an elderly asking for alms and ordered his release. The elderly was released after completing legal requirements during CM Mohsin Naqvi’s visit.The elderly thanked CM Mohsin Naqvi and prayed for him.CM Mohsin Naqvi reviewed proceedings being taken on the Front Desk on the citizens applications and ordered to ensure action to be taken on their applications at the Front Desk within stipulated time.CM Mohsin Naqvi asserted that delay in taking action on the applications of citizens will not be tolerated under any circumstance. Mohsin Naqvi checked the record of police station and went to every room of the police station. Mohsin Naqvi also inspected malkhana, barracks and wash rooms.CM Mohsin Naqvi directed that applicants in the police stations should not have any complaint and their grievances should be promptly redressed.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi said that cotton is a gift of nature which remains a part of human civilization for centuries. Cotton provides a raw material in the preparation of clothes, household items, industrial products and in many other items. Cotton is the most integral part of Pakistan’s exports and also means of earning for lakhs of people. CM Mohsin Naqvi in his message on the World Cotton Day underscored that the aim to celebrate World Cotton Day is to highlight the importance of cotton along with finding a solution of the problems being faced by the cotton industries. Many countries after taking a seed from Pakistan have increased their production manifold but we have lagged behind in the seed development. We were self-sufficient in cotton but today we have to import it so as to fulfil our needs. Our universities need to focus more on the cotton research work. Mohsin Naqvi apprised that cotton is cultivated on approximately more than 50 lakh acres of land after 10 years in Punjab. The Punjab government by taking timely decisions and granting incentives to the farmers cultivated additional 3 billion dollars of cotton so that our import bill should not exceed like the previous years. The cotton cultivator farmers need to be imparted training by keeping in view the current modern trends and requirements. We will have to ensure provision of latest technology and best pesticides.CM Mohsin Naqvi stressed that there is a dire need to make cotton clusters in Pakistan so that value addition can be obtained along with excess income. Cotton field can prove to be an economic game changer for the province and cultivators as well.