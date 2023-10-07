Health minister to represent Pakistan at WHO moot in Cairo

ISLAMABAD: The Caretaker Federal Minister for Health, Dr Nadeem Jan, will represent Pakistan in the 70th session of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean Region, said a press release.

The assembly is scheduled for October 9 in Cairo.

The international health forum holds substantial significance as it convenes 22 nations spanning the Eastern Mediterranean Region, ranging from Pakistan in South Asia to Mauritania in North Africa.

During the conference, Dr Jan aims to share insights regarding Pakistan’s healthcare initiatives, and the challenges the nation faces, and present comprehensive future action plans. He will also present an annual performance report to the health ministers of the EMRO region during the conference.

The annual conference will revolve around topics such as universal health coverage, health emergencies, and the challenges that come with them. One of the key items on the conference agenda is the election of the regional director for WHO’s Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office (EMRO).

Prior to his departure for Cairo, Dr Jan plans to hold bilateral meetings with health ministers from friendly nations. These discussions aim to foster enhanced cooperation, particularly in the domain of technology transfer for vaccine production within Pakistan. Furthermore, Pakistan is in contention to host the first-ever Global Health Security Summit in Islamabad in December later this year and the health minister will advocate for Pakistan’s candidacy during the conference.